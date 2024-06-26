จากผู้สนับสนุนสู่การผู้นำทางเทคนิคในการแข่งขันฟุตบอล

ชิงเต่า, จีน, 20 มิถุนายน 2567 – Hisense แบรนด์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านและสินค้าอิเล็กทรอนิกส์สำหรับผู้บริโภคระดับโลก กำลังสร้างความร่วมมือเป็นครั้งที่ 3 ติดต่อกันกับ UEFA European Championship™ ด้วยการเปิดตัวในฐานะผู้ให้บริการหน้าจอ VAR อย่างเป็นทางการสำหรับ UEFA EURO 2024™ ในฤดูร้อนนี้

Hisense has been announced as the Official VAR Screen Provider for UEFA EURO 2024™

Hisense ได้รับการประกาศให้เป็นผู้ให้บริการหน้าจอ VAR อย่างเป็นทางการสำหรับการแข่งขันฟุตบอลยูฟ่า ยูโร 2024™

The introduction of Video Assisted Referee (VAR) technology has been one of the most significant changes in football in the last 50 years. The innovation has improved the game’s fairness and accuracy. For the first time in UEFA’s history, commercial interests involving the field of professional refereeing were opened up to sponsors. UEFA’s decision to grant exclusive sponsorship rights represents high recognition, by one of the world’s leading event organizations, of Hisense’s display technology.

การเปิดตัวเทคโนโลยี Video Assisted Referee (VAR) ถือเป็นหนึ่งในการเปลี่ยนแปลงที่สำคัญที่สุดในวงการฟุตบอลในช่วง 50 ปีที่ผ่านมา นวัตกรรมนี้ได้ปรับปรุง ความยุติธรรมและความแม่นยำของเกม นับเป็นครั้งแรกในประวัติศาสตร์ของยูฟ่าที่มีการเปิดรับผู้สนับสนุนในเชิงพาณิชย์ที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการตัดสินมืออาชีพ การตัดสินใจของยูฟ่าในการให้สิทธิ์การเป็นผู้สนับสนุนแต่เพียงผู้เดียว ถือเป็นการได้รับการยอมรับอย่างสูงจากหนึ่งในองค์กรจัดงานชั้นนำของโลก เกี่ยวกับเทคโนโลยีการแสดงผลของไฮเซ่นส์

To meet VAR standard, it is imperative to have display devices with a high level of precision because the high-speed nature of sports requires unparalleled imaging details. Hisense, with its industry-leading technology in resolving picture trailing issues, has independently developed an AI image quality chip, which can identify and process real-time pixel-level images, guaranteeing no loss of key details.

เพื่อให้เป็นไปตามมาตรฐาน VAR จำเป็นต้องมีอุปกรณ์แสดงผลที่มีความแม่นยำในระดับสูง เนื่องจากลักษณะของกีฬาที่มีความเร็วสูงจำเป็นต้องมีรายละเอียดการถ่ายภาพที่ไม่มีใครเทียบได้ Hisense ใช้เทคโนโลยีชั้นนำของอุตสาหกรรมในการแก้ไขปัญหาการลากภาพ โดยได้พัฒนาชิปคุณภาพภาพ AI อย่างอิสระ ซึ่งสามารถระบุและประมวลผลภาพระดับพิกเซลแบบเรียลไทม์ รับประกันว่ารายละเอียดสำคัญจะไม่สูญหาย

Hisense’s “NEVER SETTLE FOR NO.2 GLOBALLY” slogan on the LED board in UEFA EURO 2024™

During the tournaments, fans also were aware of the “NEVER SETTLE FOR NO.2 GLOBALLY” slogan on the LED board at the pitch side. As a game-changer in the display industry, in 2024 Q1, Hisense 100” TV’s global shipment volume share was 56.4%, ranking No.1 globally, according to data from leading research firm Omdia.

ในระหว่างทัวร์นาเมนต์ แฟนๆ ยังได้รับทราบถึงสโลแกน “NEVER SETTLE FOR NO.2 GLOBALLY” บนจอ LED ที่ฝั่งสนาม ในฐานะผู้เปลี่ยนเกมในอุตสาหกรรมการแสดงผล ในไตรมาสที่ 1 ปี 2024 ส่วนแบ่งปริมาณการจัดส่งทั่วโลกของทีวี Hisense 100” อยู่ที่ 56.4% ซึ่งครองอันดับ 1 ทั่วโลก ตามข้อมูลจากบริษัทวิจัยชั้นนำ Omdia

Since the previous UEFA European Championship™️, Hisense has gradually transitioned from brand sponsorship to providing unparalleled technical support. Hisense’s selection as one of the tournament’s top sponsors serves as proof of their excellent “User-Centric Technology” and commitment to “Ultimate Quality.” Furthermore, it has enhanced brand awareness in global markets, allowing the world to witness the power of Hisense.

นับตั้งแต่การแข่งขันชิงแชมป์แห่งชาติยุโรป™️ครั้งก่อน Hisense ได้ค่อยๆ เปลี่ยนจากการให้การสนับสนุนแบรนด์เป็นการให้การสนับสนุนทางเทคนิคที่ไม่มีใครเทียบได้ การเลือกไฮเซ่นส์ให้เป็นหนึ่งในผู้สนับสนุนชั้นนำของทัวร์นาเมนต์นี้ ถือเป็นเครื่องพิสูจน์ถึง “เทคโนโลยีที่เน้นผู้ใช้เป็นหลัก” ที่ยอดเยี่ยม และความมุ่งมั่นต่อ “คุณภาพขั้นสูงสุด” นอกจากนี้ยังเพิ่มการรับรู้ถึงแบรนด์ในตลาดโลก ทำให้ทั่วโลกได้เห็นถึงพลังของ Hisense