BEDO จัดประชุม ACM อนุรักษ์และใช้จุลินทรีย์อย่างยั่งยืน

ประชุมวิชาการแห่งภูมิภาคเอเชียว่าด้วยการอนุรักษ์และการใช้ทรัพยากรจุลินทรีย์อย่างยั่งยืน ครั้งที่ 21 (The 21st Asian Consortium for the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Microbial Resources; ACM)
ระหว่างวันที่ 19 – 21 พฤศจิกายน 2567
สำนักงานพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจจากฐานชีวภาพ (องค์การมหาชน) หรือ BEDO เป็นเจ้าภาพจัดงานประชุมThe 21st Asian Consortium for the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Microbial Resources (ACM ครั้งที่ 21) โดยมีวัตถุประสงค์เพื่อแลกเปลี่ยนแนวทางในการบริหารจัดการใช้ประโยชน์ทรัพยากรจุลินทรีย์ ระหว่างวันที่ 19 – 21 พฤศจิกายน 2567 ณ โรงแรมเดอะ เบอร์เคลีย์ ประตูน้ำ กรุงเทพมหานคร
ในการประชุมวิชาการ ACM ครั้งที่ 21 เมื่อวันที่ 19 พฤศจิกายน 2567 มีประเทศสมาชิกจาก 9 ประเทศ ในภูมิภาคเอเชีย (จีน อินโดนีเซีย ญี่ปุ่น เกาหลี มาเลเซีย ฟิลิปปินส์ ไทย เวียดนาม และอินเดีย) เข้าร่วมประชุม โดยมีนางสุวรรณา เตียรถ์สุวรรณ ผู้อำนวยการสำนักงานพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจจากฐานชีวภาพ สำนักงานพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจจากฐานชีวภาพ (องค์การมหาชน) เป็นประธาน กล่าวเปิดงาน และบรรยาย หัวข้อ การอนุรักษ์และการใช้ประโยชน์ความหลากหลายทางชีวภาพ พร้อมด้วยศาสตราจารย์ ดร. สาวิตรี ลิ่มทอง จากภาควิชาจุลชีววิทยา คณะวิทยาศาสตร์ หาวิทยาลัยเกษตรศาสตร์ บรรยายพิเศษ (Keynote Lecture) หัวข้อ “How Exploration of Yeast Biodiversity Aids Yeast Taxonomy and Yeast Biotechnology?”
ทั้งนี้ ภายในงานประชุมยังได้มีการนำเสนอหัวข้องานวิจัย ด้านจุลินทรีย์ พร้อมแสดงโปรเตอร์ จากหน่วยงานประเทศสมาชิก และมีผู้สนใจเข้าร่วมประชุมทั้งในและต่างประเทศ ทั้งหมด 140 คน แบ่งเป็นหน่วยงานต่างประเทศ 73 คน และหน่วยงานภายในประเทศ ประมาณ 67 คน
การนำเสนอหัวข้องานวิจัยด้านจุลินทรีย์ ดังนี้
- Community Biobank (BRC Management)
- Korean Agricultural Culture Collection (KACC), Infrastructure of Agricultural and Food Microbial Industries
- Current Status and Development Trend of Strain Preservation in China
- Development of Long-term Preservation Methods for Microorganisms: Focusing on Fungi and Algae
- Experience Sharing on Implementation of Laboratory Accreditation in Malaysia
- Azole-resistant Candida tropicalis Clade 4 Genotype Wildly Spreads in Asia
- Marine Microorganisms as Biofactories: Tapping Their Potential for Enhanced Feed Development
- Diversity of Lactic Acid Bacteria in Traditional Fermented Sausages and Their Potential Use for Starter Culture
- Visualization and Utilization of the Microorganisms Involved in Traditional Japanese Fermented Foods (sake-manju) for Quality Improvement and Quality Control
การนำเสนอโปรเตอร์ ดังนี้
- Exploring Yeast Diversity to Advance Sustainable Biosurfactant Production
- National Infectious Diseases Bank
- Collection of Cyanobacteria Associated with Algae and Bryophyte from Freshwater Habitats in Indonesia
- Whole Genome Sequence (WGS) Analysis of Gandjariella thermophila strains and their bioactivities
- The study on microbial resource mining and utilization in the Guangdong Microbial Culture Collection Center
- Microbial Genetic Resource in the Sludge: Metagenomic Profiling of Antimicrobial Resistance Genes in Select Wastewater Treatment Plants in the Philippines
- Whole Genome Sequencing of Biofilm Producing Bacteria
- Biodiversity of Actinobacteria from Gorontalo, North Sulawesi
- Violacein extracted from Chromobacterium sp. inhibit Cutibacterium acnes and Bacillus subtilis growth in In Vivo assay