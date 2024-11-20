BEDO จัดประชุม ACM อนุรักษ์และใช้จุลินทรีย์อย่างยั่งยืน

ประชุมวิชาการแห่งภูมิภาคเอเชียว่าด้วยการอนุรักษ์และการใช้ทรัพยากรจุลินทรีย์อย่างยั่งยืน ครั้งที่ 21 (The 21st Asian Consortium for the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Microbial Resources; ACM)

ระหว่างวันที่ 19 – 21 พฤศจิกายน 2567

สำนักงานพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจจากฐานชีวภาพ (องค์การมหาชน) หรือ BEDO เป็นเจ้าภาพจัดงานประชุมThe 21st Asian Consortium for the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Microbial Resources (ACM ครั้งที่ 21) โดยมีวัตถุประสงค์เพื่อแลกเปลี่ยนแนวทางในการบริหารจัดการใช้ประโยชน์ทรัพยากรจุลินทรีย์ ระหว่างวันที่ 19 – 21 พฤศจิกายน 2567 ณ โรงแรมเดอะ เบอร์เคลีย์ ประตูน้ำ กรุงเทพมหานคร

ในการประชุมวิชาการ ACM ครั้งที่ 21 เมื่อวันที่ 19 พฤศจิกายน 2567 มีประเทศสมาชิกจาก 9 ประเทศ ในภูมิภาคเอเชีย (จีน อินโดนีเซีย ญี่ปุ่น เกาหลี มาเลเซีย ฟิลิปปินส์ ไทย เวียดนาม และอินเดีย) เข้าร่วมประชุม โดยมีนางสุวรรณา เตียรถ์สุวรรณ ผู้อำนวยการสำนักงานพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจจากฐานชีวภาพ สำนักงานพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจจากฐานชีวภาพ (องค์การมหาชน) เป็นประธาน กล่าวเปิดงาน และบรรยาย หัวข้อ การอนุรักษ์และการใช้ประโยชน์ความหลากหลายทางชีวภาพ พร้อมด้วยศาสตราจารย์ ดร. สาวิตรี ลิ่มทอง จากภาควิชาจุลชีววิทยา คณะวิทยาศาสตร์ หาวิทยาลัยเกษตรศาสตร์ บรรยายพิเศษ (Keynote Lecture) หัวข้อ “How Exploration of Yeast Biodiversity Aids Yeast Taxonomy and Yeast Biotechnology?”

ทั้งนี้ ภายในงานประชุมยังได้มีการนำเสนอหัวข้องานวิจัย ด้านจุลินทรีย์ พร้อมแสดงโปรเตอร์ จากหน่วยงานประเทศสมาชิก และมีผู้สนใจเข้าร่วมประชุมทั้งในและต่างประเทศ ทั้งหมด 140 คน แบ่งเป็นหน่วยงานต่างประเทศ 73 คน และหน่วยงานภายในประเทศ ประมาณ 67 คน

การนำเสนอหัวข้องานวิจัยด้านจุลินทรีย์ ดังนี้

Community Biobank (BRC Management)

Korean Agricultural Culture Collection (KACC), Infrastructure of Agricultural and Food Microbial Industries

Current Status and Development Trend of Strain Preservation in China

Development of Long-term Preservation Methods for Microorganisms: Focusing on Fungi and Algae

Experience Sharing on Implementation of Laboratory Accreditation in Malaysia

Azole-resistant Candida tropicalis Clade 4 Genotype Wildly Spreads in Asia

Marine Microorganisms as Biofactories: Tapping Their Potential for Enhanced Feed Development

Diversity of Lactic Acid Bacteria in Traditional Fermented Sausages and Their Potential Use for Starter Culture

Visualization and Utilization of the Microorganisms Involved in Traditional Japanese Fermented Foods (sake-manju) for Quality Improvement and Quality Control

การนำเสนอโปรเตอร์ ดังนี้