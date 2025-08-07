บมจ. ไทยเซ็นทรัลเคมี มอบเงินบริจาคสมทบทุนสภากาชาดไทย เพื่อใช้ในสาธารณประโยชน์

นายทาคาฮิโระ ยามาชิตะ (ที่ 1 ทางขวา) ประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหารและกรรมการผู้จัดการใหญ่ นายกองเอก เปล่งศักดิ์ ประกาศเภสัช (ที่ 2 ทางขวา) ที่ปรึกษาอาวุโส พร้อมตัวแทนพนักงานบริษัท ไทยเซ็นทรัลเคมี จำกัด (มหาชน) ผู้นำในการผลิตและจำหน่ายปุ๋ยเคมีคุณภาพสูงรายใหญ่ในประเทศไทย ภายใต้ตราสินค้าหัววัว-คันไถ มอบเงินบริจาคสมทบทุนสภากาชาดไทย เนื่องในโอกาสวันเฉลิมพระชนมพรรษาสมเด็จพระนางเจ้าสิริกิติ์ พระบรมราชินีนาถ พระบรมราชชนนีพันปีหลวง พระชนมพรรษา 93 พรรษา 12 สิงหาคม 2568 เพื่อใช้ในสาธารณประโยชน์ โดยมีนายขรรค์ ประจวบเหมาะ (ที่ 2 ทางซ้าย) ผู้อำนวยการสำนักงานจัดหารายได้ สภากาชาดไทย เป็นผู้แทนรับมอบ

Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited donated

to the Thai Red Cross Society for public benefits

Mr. Takahiro Yamashita (1st from right) – CEO & President, VDC Col Plengsakdi Prakaspesat (2nd from right) – Senior Advisor, together with an employee representative of Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited (TCCC), the leadership of the producer and distributor of high-quality NPK compound fertilizer of Thailand under the OX-Brand, donated to the Thai Red Cross Society on the auspicious occasion of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother’s 93rd Birthday Anniversary on 12th August 2025 for public benefit, received by Mr. Khan Prachuabmoh (2nd from left), Director of the Fundraising Bureau, The Thai Red Cross Society.