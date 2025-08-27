Grand Mufti of Egypt เยือน ม.อ.ปัตตานี เปิดเวทีปาฐกถาพิเศษ “อิสลามสายกลาง” เน้นอยู่ร่วมกันอย่างสันติในสังคมพหุวัฒนธรรม

เช้านี้ (26 สิงหาคม 2568) คณะวิทยาการอิสลาม มหาวิทยาลัยสงขลานครินทร์ วิทยาเขตปัตตานี ได้รับเกียรติในการต้อนรับ ศาสตราจารย์ ดร.นะซีร มูฮัมหมัด อิยาด (Nazir Mohammed Ayyad) ผู้ตัดสินชี้ขาดทางศาสนาอิสลาม (Grand Mufti) แห่งสาธารณรัฐอาหรับอียิปต์ ในโอกาสเยือนคณะวิทยาการอิสลาม มหาวิทยาลัยสงขลานครินทร์ วิทยาเขตปัตตานี เพื่อพบปะและกล่าวปาฐกถาพิเศษในหัวข้อ “Wasatiyyah (Moderation) in a Diverse Society” แนวทางสายกลางในสังคมพหุวัฒนธรรม ณ ห้องประชุมอิมามอันวาวีย์ ชั้น 4 อาคารวิทยาอิสลามนานาชาติ

การจัดงานครั้งนี้ ได้รับเกียรติจาก นางพาตีเมาะ สะดียามู ผู้ว่าราชการจังหวัดปัตตานี และ ผู้ช่วยศาสตราจารย์ ดร.อัตชัย เอื้ออนันตสันต์ รองอธิการบดีวิทยาเขตปัตตานี กล่าวต้อนรับ พร้อมทั้ง ผู้ช่วยศาสตราจารย์ ดร.มูหัมมัดรอฟลี แวหะมะ คณบดีคณะวิทยาการอิสลาม กล่าวแนะนำพันธกิจและบทบาทของคณะในด้านการศึกษา การวิจัย และการบริการวิชาการ ภายในงานมีผู้เข้าร่วมกว่า 400 คน ประกอบด้วยคณาจารย์ นักเรียน นักศึกษา จากคณะวิทยาการอิสลาม ผู้แทนจากคณะและหน่วยงานต่าง ๆ ของมหาวิทยาลัย ตลอดจนผู้สนใจทั่วไป

กิจกรรมประกอบด้วย การอัญเชิญพระมหาคัมภีร์อัลกุรอาน โดย นายกฤษณะ หังษาบุตร นักศึกษาสาขาการสอนอิสลาม ชั้นปีที่ 3 คณะวิทยาการอิสลาม และการปาฐกถาพิเศษโดย ศาสตราจารย์ ดร.นะซีร มูฮัมหมัด อิยาด ผู้ตัดสินชี้ขาดทางศาสนาอิสลาม หรือ มุฟตีแห่งสาธารณรัฐอาหรับอียิปต์ (Grand Mufti of Egypt) ที่บรรยายถึงแนวทางอิสลามสายกลาง (Wasatiyyah) ในการอยู่ร่วมกันอย่างสันติท่ามกลางความหลากหลายทางวัฒนธรรม

ในปาฐกถาครั้งนี้ ศาสตราจารย์ ดร.นะซีร มูฮัมหมัด อิยาด ได้กล่าวโดยสรุปความว่า “อิสลามยอมรับว่ามนุษย์ทุกคนมีอิสระในการเลือกความเชื่อ และหลักการอิสลามก็ได้ให้อิสระในการนับถือศาสนา โดยปราศจากการบีบบังคับใด ๆ ศาสนาของท่านคือศาสนาของท่าน และศาสนาของเราคือศาสนาของเรา”

พร้อมกันนี้ ศาสตราจารย์ ดร.นะซีร มูฮัมหมัด อิยาด ยังกล่าวเพิ่มเติมว่า “สิ่งที่จะทำให้สังคมสามารถร่วมมือกันเพื่อสร้างความเจริญและพัฒนาได้นั้น คือรากฐานแห่งความรัก การให้เกียรติซึ่งกันและกัน การเคารพสิทธิในการดำรงชีวิต ทรัพย์สิน และเกียรติยศของผู้อื่น รวมถึงการสร้างความเท่าเทียมในสังคม อีกทั้งผู้ศรัทธาจำเป็นต้องมีความเข้าใจที่ถูกต้องในหลักการศาสนาของตน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นมุสลิมหรือไม่ก็ตาม เพื่อการอยู่ร่วมกันอย่างสงบสุขในฐานะมนุษย์ร่วมสังคมเดียวกัน”

การมาเยือนครั้งนี้นับเป็นภารกิจสำคัญในการส่งเสริมแนวทางวะสะฏียะฮฺ (อิสลามสายกลาง) อันเป็นรากฐานที่คณะมุ่งมั่นดำเนินการอย่างต่อเนื่อง ผ่านการขับเคลื่อนโดย ศูนย์วะสะฏียะฮฺศึกษา และถือเป็นเกียรติยศอย่างยิ่งของมหาวิทยาลัย รวมถึงเป็นโอกาสสำคัญที่ตอกย้ำบทบาทของคณะวิทยาการอิสลามในการเชื่อมโยงเวทีวิชาการกับประชาคมโลกมุสลิม ตลอดจนการส่งเสริมความรู้ความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับหลักการอิสลามสายกลางเพื่อการอยู่ร่วมกันอย่างสันติในสังคมพหุวัฒนธรรม

นอกจากนี้ ยังสะท้อนให้เห็นถึงศักยภาพและความก้าวหน้าของคณะในฐานะศูนย์กลางทางวิชาการที่ได้รับการยอมรับในระดับนานาชาติ โดยเฉพาะในโลกมุสลิม ซึ่งพร้อมจะสืบสานบทบาทนี้ต่อไปอย่างมั่นคง

*************************************************************************

His Excellency the Grand Mufti of Egypt Visits PSU Pattani, Delivering a Special Lecture on “Islamic Moderation” Emphasizing Peaceful Coexistence in a Multicultural Society

ADVERTISMENT

This morning (26 August 2025), the Faculty of Islamic Sciences, Prince of Songkla University, Pattani Campus, had the honor of welcoming His Excellency Prof. Dr. Nazir Mohammed Ayyad, the Grand Mufti of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on the occasion of his visit to the faculty. He delivered a special lecture on the topic “Wasatiyyah (Moderation) in a Diverse Society” at the Imam Nawawi Conference Hall, 4th Floor, International Islamic Studies Building.

The event was honored by the presence of Mrs. Pateemoh Sadeeyamu, Governor of Pattani Province, and Asst. Prof. Dr. Attachai Ueranantasun, Vice President for Pattani Campus, who delivered welcoming remarks. Asst. Prof. Dr. Muhammadroflee Waehama, Dean of the Faculty of Islamic Sciences, also introduced the missions and roles of the Faculty in the fields of education, research, and academic services.

More than 400 participants attended the event, including lecturers, students, representatives from other faculties and departments across the university, as well as members of the public.

The program began with a recitation of the Holy Qur’an by Mr. Krissana Hangsabut, a third-year student in teaching Islamic studies major, who recited Quranic verses regarding Wasatiyyah. This was followed by the keynote lecture by His Excellency Prof. Dr. Nazir Mohammed Ayyad, Grand Mufti of Egypt, who highlighted the principles of Wasatiyyah (Islamic moderation) as a pathway for peaceful coexistence in a multicultural society.

This visit represents a significant mission in promoting the principle of Wasatiyyah an approach that the Faculty has continuously advanced through the Center for Wasatiyyah Studies. It is also a great honor for the university and a crucial opportunity to reaffirm the role of the Faculty of Islamic Sciences in connecting academic discourse with the global Muslim community, as well as in fostering understanding of Islamic moderation for peaceful coexistence in plural societies.

In his keynote lecture, Prof. Dr. Nazir Mohammed Ayyad emphasized: “Islam acknowledges that every human being has the freedom to choose their belief, and Islamic principles themselves grant freedom of religion without any form of compulsion. Your religion is yours, and our religion is ours.”

He further remarked: “What enables a society to cooperate in building prosperity and development is the foundation of love, mutual respect, the recognition of rights to life, property, and dignity, as well as the promotion of equality within society. Moreover, believers must possess a correct understanding of their own religious principles whether Muslim or non-Muslim in order to live together peacefully as members of a shared human society.”

Furthermore, the event reflects the potential and progress of the Faculty as a recognized academic hub at the international level, especially within the Muslim world, ready to carry forward this vital role with strength and continuity.