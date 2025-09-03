ป.ป.ช. หารือ หอการค้าร่วมต่างประเทศในไทย ร่วมป้องกันและปราบปรามการทุจริต

นายศรชัย ชูวิเชียร รองเลขาธิการคณะกรรมการ ป.ป.ช. (ที่ 4 จากซ้าย) ร่วมถ่ายภาพกับนางวีเบ็คก้า ลิสซานด์ เลียร์วาก ประธานหอการค้าร่วมต่างประเทศในประเทศไทย, นายพรหเมศร์ เบ็ญจรงค์กิจ ผู้อำนวยการแนวร่วมต่อต้านคอร์รัปชันของภาคเอกชนไทย และนายกิตติเดช ฉันทังกูล ผู้อำนวยการองค์กรต่อต้านคอร์รัปชัน (ประเทศไทย) ในงาน “การแลกเปลี่ยนความคิดเห็นการดำเนินการป้องกันและปราบปรามการทุจริต” จัดโดยสำนักงาน ป.ป.ช. ร่วมกับหอการค้าร่วมต่างประเทศในประเทศไทย (JFCCT) ที่โรงแรมเอส 31 สุขุมวิท กรุงเทพฯ

Mr. Sornchai Choowichian, Deputy Secretary-General of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) (4th from left), who chaired and delivered the opening remarks, is seen with Mrs. Vibeke Lyssand Leirvag, Chairwoman of the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand (JFCCT); Mr. Phrommet Bencharongkit, Director of the Thai Private Sector Collective Action Coalition Against Corruption (CAC); and Mr. Kittidej Chantangkul, Executive Director of the Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand (ACT), at the seminar “Exchange of Information on Prevention and Suppression of Corruption,” co-hosted by the NACC and JFCCT at S31 Sukhumvit Hotel, Bangkok.