บมจ.ไทยเซ็นทรัลเคมี ส่งมอบกระป๋องอลูมิเนียม มูลนิธิขาเทียมฯ

นางพัทธ์ธีรา เรืองเนาวโรจน์ (ที่ 2 จากซ้าย) ผู้จัดการทั่วไปสายงานกิจการองค์กร และตัวแทนพนักงาน บริษัทไทยเซ็นทรัลเคมี จำกัด (มหาชน) ผู้นำในการผลิตและจำหน่ายปุ๋ยเคมีคุณภาพสูงรายใหญ่ในประเทศไทย ภายใต้ตราสินค้าหัววัว-คันไถ ส่งมอบกระป๋องอลูมิเนียม ให้แก่มูลนิธิขาเทียมในสมเด็จพระศรีนครินทราบรมราชชนนี โดยมีนาย ไกรเดช เถกิงเกียรติ (ที่1 ทางขวา) รองเลขาธิการฯ ฝ่ายการเงินและบัญชี เป็นผู้รับมอบ ซึ่งชิ้นส่วนอลูมิเนียมจะถูกนำไปเข้าสู่กระบวนการรีไซเคิล และเปลี่ยนเป็นทุนเพื่อใช้ในการสนับสนุนการดำเนินงานของมูลนิธิขาเทียมฯ กิจกรรมนี้ถือเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของพันธกิจการเอาใจใส่ต่อสังคมและสิ่งแวดล้อมที่บริษัทฯให้ความสำคัญ

Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited Donates Aluminum Cans

to the Prostheses Foundation

Supporting a Mission of care for Social and Environmental

Mrs. Pattheera Ruengnaowaroj (2nd from left), General Manager of Corporate Affairs Division and employee representative of Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited (TCCC), the leadership of the producer and distributor of high-quality NPK compound fertilizer of Thailand under OX-Brand, donated aluminum cans to the Prostheses Foundation of H.R.H. the Princess Mother. The donation was received by Mr. Kraidet Thakingkiat (1st from right), Deputy Secretary-General for Finance and Accounting. The aluminum materials will be recycled and converted into funds to support the operations of the Foundation. This activity reflects TCCC’s ongoing commitment to social and environmental responsibility as part of its broader corporate mission.