‘เชียร์’ โพสต์คลิป ‘ไฮโซบิ๊ก’ เจอแมนยูยกทีม ได้ลายเซ็น-ถ่ายรูปกระทบไหล่ ‘บรูโน’

สร้างความอิจฉากันถ้วนหน้า หลัง เชียร์ ฑิฆัมพร โพสต์คลิปในอินสตาแกรมส่วนตัว พร้อมแคปชั่นว่า

“บังเอิญว่าฑิฆัมพรมาทำผมตรงนี้พอดี … #ที่ยักเอ้ย ดีใจด้วยนะเอ้ยย อิจฉามากเอ้ยยย #ManchesterUnited #ManUTD #MUFC”

ซึ่งในคลิป ได้เผยนาทีที่แฟนหนุ่ม ไฮโซบิ๊ก ธนพนธ์ ได้เจอกับนักเตะดัง บรูโน เฟอร์นันเดส ของ แมนเชสเตอร์ ยูไนเต็ด โดยบังเอิญ ขณะไปนั่งรอแฟนสาวทำผมที่ร้านหลังโรงแรมที่พักของนักเตะแมนยู

โดยสาวเชียร์ เปิดเผยว่า “ทุกคน ธนพนธ์ เจอ บรูโน!”

ซึ่งในคลิป หนุ่มบิ๊ก ตื่นเต้นมาก พร้อมโชว์เสื้อแมนยูที่มีลายเซ็นของนักเตะดัง ซึ่งถือเป็นเรื่องบังเอิญมาก สาวเชียร์ มาทำผมหลังโรงแรมที่นักเตะแมนยูพักพอดี หลังได้ถ่ายรูปกระทบไหล่ ได้ทั้งลายเซ็น ไฮโซบิ๊กดีใจใหญ่

ในคลิปนั้น ไฮโซบิ๊ก เดินไปโดยที่ไม่รู้ว่านักเตะแมนยู พักโรงแรมนี้ ซึ่งพบไฮโซบิ๊ก เดินไปแบบไม่รู้เรื่องอะไรเลย ก็พบแฟนๆ ก็ไปรอกันพบนักเตะเต็มเลย ซึ่ง โดย บรูโน เดินมาหาแฟนๆเองเลย ทางนี้ก็อิจฉาไปสิค่ะ

แม้แฟนหนุ่มจะพบนักเตะในดวงใจ แต่ด้านสาวเชียร์ก็ได้แต่นั่งเศร้าเผยสภาพตัวเองกำลังทำผม พร้อมบอกว่า “รู้งี้จะไปทั้งอย่างนี้แล้ว”

ด้าน ไฮโซบิ๊ก ยังได้โพสต์ภาพนาทีตื่นเต้นได้เจอนักเตะทีมแมนยูที่รัก ทั้งขอบคุณแฟนสาว และเล่าเหตุการณ์สุดดีใจครั้งนี้ในการได้เจอทั้งทีมแมนยูครั้งแรกเลยทีเดียว ว่า @brunofernandes.10 … one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met. Still shaking from seeing the man up close and getting a photo with him.

But I must firstly thank @cheerny14 for brining me with you to get your hair done

Talk about luck and chances … (I’ll summarise)

– take @cheerny14 to the hair salon.

– Thikamporn went investigator mode and find where the team are staying.

– hotel happens to be next to the hair salon.

– thought I’d test my luck and go check out the situation.

– happened to have a spare Man Utd top in my car (spare exercise clothes), so took it with me.

– stood with the crowd for 20mins and team bus rocks up.

– jump over a 2meter garden to an empty space where the players might walk past.

– Bruno walks over and signs my jersey and take a selfie.

First time in my life seeing the @manchesterunited players, coach and staff up close and in person. Such an amazing experience!

You guys have my full support.

Let’s get back to where we belong .. up the top of every competition we play in.

#ManchesterUnited