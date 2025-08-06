ลูกค้าเศร้า! ร้านบุฟเฟต์ต๊อกบกกีดัง ประกาศปิด1สาขาในห้างดังพระราม 3 พรุ่งนี้ให้บริการเป็นวันสุดท้าย

เมื่อวันที่ 6 สิงหาคม ผู้สื่อข่าวรายงานว่า Dookki Topokki Thailand แจ้งข่าวเศร้า โดยระบุว่า

เรียน ลูกค้าที่เคารพ

ทางร้าน Dookki Korean Topokki Buffet สาขา Central Rama 3 ขอแจ้งให้ทราบว่า จะเปิดให้บริการเป็นวันสุดท้ายในวันที่ 7 สิงหาคม 2568

ทางเราขอขอบพระคุณเป็นอย่างสูงสำหรับการสนับสนุนที่ดีตลอดมา และขออภัยในความไม่สะดวกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น

ท่านสามารถใช้บริการได้ที่สาขาใกล้เคียงของเรา หวังว่าจะได้ให้บริการท่านอีกครั้งในอนาคต

—————————————–

Dear respected customer

We regret to inform you that Dookki Korean Topokki Buffet at Central Rama 3 will be permanently closing after August 7th 2025,

We sincerely appreciate your unwavering support and extend our apologies for any inconvenience this closure may cause.

You are kindly invited to visit our nearby branches, and we look forward to the privilege of serving you again in the future.