กีฬาต่างประเทศ

‘ซิตซิปาส’ ฉุนเขวี้ยงแร็กเก็ตเกือบโดนพ่อ จนแม่ต้องออกโรงดุ (คลิป)

สเตฟานอส ซิตซิปาส นักหวดชาวกรีก ออกอาการฉุนเฉียวอีกแล้ว ระหว่างการแข่งขันเทนนิสรายการ “เอทีพีคัพ” ให้ทีมชาติกรีซ พบกับนิค เคียริออส ของออสเตรเลีย ที่ประเทศออสเตรเลีย

โดยซิตซิปาสเขวี้ยงแร็กเก็ตลงกับพื้น เกือบไปโดนพ่อตัวเองที่เป็นโค้ชอยู่ข้างสนาม จนแม่ที่นั่งเชียร์อยู่ต้องเดินมาดุ เพื่อให้สงบสติอารมณ์ลง

ผลการแข่งขันซิตซิปาสแพ้ 6-7(7), 7-6(3), 6-7(5)

บทความก่อนหน้านี้“ศรชล.ภาค 3” ช่วยเหลือเรือประมงไฟไหม้กลางน่านน้ำเกาะราชาน้อย ลูกเรือเจ็บสาหัส 1
บทความถัดไป‘หม่อมเต่า’ กำชับทูตแรงงานคุ้มครองสิทธิประโยชน์แรงงานไทยในต่างประเทศ

บทความที่เกี่ยวข้อง