‘ซิตซิปาส’ ฉุนเขวี้ยงแร็กเก็ตเกือบโดนพ่อ จนแม่ต้องออกโรงดุ (คลิป)

สเตฟานอส ซิตซิปาส นักหวดชาวกรีก ออกอาการฉุนเฉียวอีกแล้ว ระหว่างการแข่งขันเทนนิสรายการ “เอทีพีคัพ” ให้ทีมชาติกรีซ พบกับนิค เคียริออส ของออสเตรเลีย ที่ประเทศออสเตรเลีย

โดยซิตซิปาสเขวี้ยงแร็กเก็ตลงกับพื้น เกือบไปโดนพ่อตัวเองที่เป็นโค้ชอยู่ข้างสนาม จนแม่ที่นั่งเชียร์อยู่ต้องเดินมาดุ เพื่อให้สงบสติอารมณ์ลง

ผลการแข่งขันซิตซิปาสแพ้ 6-7(7), 7-6(3), 6-7(5)

Tsitsipas smashes his racquet after losing the first set to Kyrgios.

In doing so, he clips his coach, who is also his Dad.

His mum then comes down from the stands to tell him off.

That's it, I'm an ATP Cup convert. Sign me up for it all. pic.twitter.com/EjDGMrj0S7#ATPCup

