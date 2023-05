‘ทูตสหรัฐฯ’ ตอบ ศปปส. ยันเคารพสถาบัน รอร่วมงานกับ รบ.ที่มาจากประชาธิปไตย

“I met a group of demonstrators outside U.S. Embassy Bangkok , received their petition and heard their views. I thanked them for coming and reiterated that the U.S. respects the institution of the Thai monarchy and the great esteem in which Thais hold the Royal Family. I also emphasized that the U.S. did not have a preferred outcome in the election and does not support a party or candidate. We look forward to working with the government that emerges from Thailand’s democratic process. The Thai people alone should choose who governs them.” – Bob Godec