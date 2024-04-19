‘กัณวีร์’ ผิดหวังแถลงการณ์รมต.ต่างประเทศอาเซียน ไม่พูดถึงการละเมิดสิทธิมนุษยชน ปัญหารากเหง้าในเมียนมา

‘กัณวีร์’ ผิดหวังแถลงการณ์รัฐมนตรีต่างประเทศอาเซียน ไม่พูดถึงการละเมิดสิทธิมนุษยชนและมนุษยธรรมที่เป็นปัญหารากเหง้าในเมียนมา ที่ต้องอยู่บนโต๊ะเจรจาเพื่อสันติภาพที่ยั่งยืน

วันที่ 19 เมษายน 2567 นายกัณวีร์ สืบแสง ส.ส.บัญชีรายชื่อ พรรคเป็นธรรม กล่าวถึงการออกแถลงการณ์ของรัฐมนตรีอาเซียน ต่อสถานการณ์ความขัดแย้งในเมียนมา โดย ระบุว่า ประชาคมโลกรอคอยมาตั้งแต่ปี 2564 ว่าจะมีแถลงการณ์จากรัฐมนตรีต่างประเทศอาเซียนต่อสถานการณ์ในเมียนมา การออกแถลงการณ์นี้ออกมาตอนกลางเดือน เมษายน 2567 หลังสถานการณ์ที่เมียวดี รัฐคะยิน (กะเหรี่ยง)ทำให้ประชาคมโลกมองว่าพวกคุณกังวลถึงความเพลี่ยงพล้ำของฝ่ายใดฝ่ายหนึ่งหรือไม่

“เหมือนในหนังในละครที่พระเอกมาตอนจบ ให้รบกันจนเจียนตาย แถมออกมาช่วยผู้ร้ายไม่ให้ตายเพื่อผดุงความเป็นละครที่ย้อนยุค ผมพยายามหาข้อดีของอาเซียนเพื่อช่วยให้ความร่วมมือแบบพหุภาคีของอนุภูมิภาคที่ไทยเป็นสมาชิกได้แสดงบทบาทที่สำคัญอย่างแท้จริง ใครๆ บอกว่าอาเซียนช้า ช้า และช้า แบบสามล้อรอ แต่ผมก็พยายามบอกว่า “ช้าแต่ชัวร์” แต่คราวนี้ผมคงต้องกระโดดตามคำครหาต่างๆ เพราะอาเซียน ชัวร์ทั้งช้า ชัวร์ทั้งเอียง ชัวร์ทั้งเดาทางได้ว่าไม่มีประสิทธิภาพ ขายหน้าการแสดงละครเวทีโลก ที่ย้ำถึงความเป็นระบบอนุรักษ์นิยม กลัวการกระทบระหว่างรัฐต่อรัฐจนน่าอายที่อนุภูมิภาคนี้ มันตกยุค ของการทูต 3 หลง(s) จริงๆ”นายกัณวีร์ กล่าว

นายกัณวีร์ กล่าวว่ากว่ารัฐมนตรีต่างประเทศอาเซียนจะตื่น โลกไปถึงไหนกันแล้ว แถมสะลึมสะลือบอกว่ายังสนับสนุนความพยายามอย่างต่อเนื่องของศูนย์ประสานงานอาเซียนเพื่อความช่วยเหลือด้านมนุษยธรรมในการจัดการภัยพิบัติ (AHA Centre) รวมทั้งข้อริเริ่มด้านมนุษยธรรมข้ามพรมแดนของไทย ทั้งๆที่ไม่เวิร์ก

“หยุดเถอะการใช้คำว่า “มนุษยธรรม” นี่คือการเรียกร้องของนักมนุษยธรรมที่มองว่าพวกคุณไม่เข้าใจคำนี้จริงๆ”

นายกัณวีร์ กล่าวว่า เข้าใจว่าอาเซียนจะพยายามไม่ประณามใคร แต่รากเหง้าแห่งปัญหาของสถานการณ์ความรุนแรงและสถานการณ์ด้านสิทธิมนุษยชนและมนุษยธรรม ที่มีการเข่นฆ่าประชาชนผู้บริสุทธิ์เป็นว่า เล่นยาวนานถึง 3 ปี จำเป็นต้องอยู่ในแถลงการณ์นี้ และจำเป็นต้องเป็นสิ่งที่ต้องนำมาวางบนโต๊ะหารือในประเทศเมียนมาหากการหารือ inclusive national dialogue เพื่อบรรลุถึงการแก้ไขปัญหาแบบยั่งยืนและครอบคลุมในสถานการณ์การเมืองภายในเมียนมาด้วย

“เราไม่ประณามกลุ่มใดกลุ่มหนึ่งเป็นการเฉพาะ แต่คนผิดต้องรับผิด คนเข่นฆ่าผู้คน จะต้องไม่ถูกลืมและละเลย กลุ่มคนพวกนี้ต้องรับโทษตามกฎหมายทั้งภายในและระหว่างประเทศ อย่าลืมครับ”

นายกัณวีร์ กล่าวว่า แอ็คชั่นของอาเซียนครั้งนี้ ออกเร็วมากจากการแพ้ทางการทหารของเมียนมา SAC ในรัฐยะไข่ และเมืองเมียวดี รัฐคะยิน ตอนประชาชนโดนเข่นฆ่ากลางท้องถนน ตนยังเห็นกับตา แถมคนในประเทศต่างเรียกร้องอย่างเต็มที่ต่อฉันทามติ 5 ข้อของอาเซียนที่ผ่านมา 3 ปีแล้วยังไม่เห็นคืบหน้า และย้ำว่า ถ้าพูดแบบนี้ไม่ต้องมาพูด

นายกัณวีร์ ยังให้ความเห็นเป็นภาษาอังกฤษด้วยว่า

‘I am afraid my previous post won’t reach you—the Group of #ASEAN Foreign Ministers, listen!!

#ASEAN, are you fr??

This #ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Statement on the Escalation of Conflicts in Myanmar has long been expected since 2021. Instead, released in middle of April 2024 right after the fumble of military confrontations in #Mywaddy Township will certainly leave international community questioning on ASEAN’s partiality.

Seems like a soap opera when the helps arrive at the end of the fight and even rescue the villains” asses.

People said I am a true believer in ASEAN as a sub-regional coordination body in which Thailand has been a “pro-member” of it. When they said “ASEAN is too slow,” I contested that “slow but sure;” however, this time, enough is enough—damn slow, damn biased, damn inefficient!! ASEAN has been struck with its conservatism—cherishing only G to G relationships, even with de-facto authorities!!

Before ASEAN is awake, many people have rushed many steps ahead. ASEAN cannot even differentiate the true “humanitarian” and the “charity.” What Thailand did at the end of March called “humanitarian assistance” through cross-border efforts was not really the interventions based on humanitarian principles. Needless to say anything about the belief that ASEAN has in its AHA Centre at which it has failed in many occasions to provide fruitful impacts and interventions in humanitarian situations, e.g. Tacloban in the Philippines. Then, stop calling “humanitarian.” if you don’t know the true meaning of it. This is a request and a beg from a humanitarian worker, like myself !!

I truly understand that ASEAN tries not to condemn any party in the conflicts; however, by the same token, root causes of the problems inside Myanmar must also been addressed together with recommendations by ASEAN on durable solutions. The expected inclusive national dialogue, if possible established, must also include discussions on these root causes.

We won’t condemn anyone; however, criminals in any manslaughters or genocide must be held accountable. Law is law and must be abided by without any exemption.

This statement of ASEAN has immediately been issued right after the fumble of Myanmar SAC troops in Rakhine State, and Myawaddy Township of Kayin State !!

It is ridiculous, I saw with my own eyes when people got killed and slaughtered in the middle of the road in Myanmar. Even people in Myanmar shouted out loud to the world for helps, only 5-Point-Consensus was issued, but now look at what happens.

Shame!!’ นายกัณวีร์ กล่าว