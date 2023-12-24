สายสีชมพู หยุดเดินรถทุกสถานีชั่วคราว เที่ยงนี้! หลังเกิดเหตุรางจ่ายไฟร่วง

รายงานข่าวจากบริษัท นอร์ทเทิร์น บางกอกโมโนเรล จำกัด (NBM) ระบุว่า 24 ธ.ค. 2566 เวลา 12.00 น.

แจ้งปิดทดลองเดินรถไฟฟ้าทุกสถานีชั่วคราว เนื่องจากเกิดเหตุการณ์ รางจ่ายกระแสไฟฟ้าร่วงหล่น

เพื่อความปลอดภัยและการตรวจสอบหาสาเหตุโดยละเอียด หากมีความคืบหน้าจะแจ้งให้ทราบต่อไป

24th December 2023 at 12.00 PM.

Due to an incident with the electrical supply rail, the MRT Pink Line will be temporarily suspending trial run services at all stations, pending further investigation ofthe root cause. We will update progress when information available.

