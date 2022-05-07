สรุปผลรางวัล Baeksang Arts Awards ‘คิมเทรี-จุนโฮ’ คว้าแสดงนำ ‘โบกอม’ คัมแบ๊กพิธีกรอีกครั้ง

ประกาศรางวัลเป็นที่เรียบร้อยแล้ว สำหรับงาน แพคซัง อาร์ต อะวอร์ดส์ ครั้งที่ 58 ที่ประกาศให้กับผลงานทางโทรทัศน์ ภาพยนตร์ ที่ยอดเยี่ยมประจำปี โดยปีนี้ ได้จัดขึ้นที่ โคเรีย อินเตอร์เนชั่นแนล เอ็กซิบิชั่น เซ็นเตอร์ (KINTEX) ในอิลซาน ได้ ชินดงยับ , ซูจี และ พาร์ค โบกอม ที่เพิ่งปลดประจำการหมาดๆ มารับหน้าที่พิธีกร

โดยรางวัลใหญ่ของปีนี้ ตกเป็นของผู้กำกับ รยู ซึง วาน จาก Escape from Mogadishu ที่ได้รับรางวัลภาพยนตร์ยอดเยี่ยม ภาพยนตร์ที่บอกเล่าเรื่องราวของนักการทูตเกาหลีเหนือ และ เกาหลีใต้ ที่ต้องหนีจากสถานการณ์ความไม่สงบในโซมาเลีย นำแสดงโดย โจ อินซอง , ฮอ จุนโฮ , คิม ยุนซอก และ คู คโยฮวาน

ขณะที่สาขาโทรทัศน์ รางวัลใหญ่ตกเป็นของ “Squid Game” ของผู้กำกับ ฮวาง ดง ฮยอก ที่คว้ารางวัลผู้กำกับยอดเยี่ยมไปครองได้สำเร็จด้วย

ด้านรางวัลนักแสดงสาขาภาพยนตร์ ฝ่ายชายได้แก่ โซ คยอง กู จาก King Maker ขณะที่ฝ่ายหญิงได้แก่ อี ฮเย ยัง จาก In Front of Your Face ข้ามมาที่ รางวัลนักแสดงนำโทรทัศน์ ผู้ชนะได้แก่ อี จุนโฮ วง 2PM จากเรื่อง The Red Sleeve และ คิม เท รี จากเรื่อง Twenty Five, Twenty One

รางวัลสาขาโทรทัศน์

Grand Prize: “Squid Game”

Best Drama: “D.P.”

Best Variety Show: “Street Woman Fighter”

Best Educational Show: “Documentary Insight National Team” (literal title)

Best Director: Hwang Dong Hyuk (“Squid Game”)

Best Actor: Lee Junho (“The Red Sleeve”)

Best Actress: Kim Tae Ri (“Twenty Five, Twenty One”)

Best Supporting Actor: Jo Hyun Chul (“D.P.”)

Best Supporting Actress: Kim Shin Rok (“Hellbound”)

Best New Actor: Goo Kyo Hwan (“D.P.”)

Best New Actress: Kim Hye Joon (“Inspector Koo”)

Best Male Entertainer: Lee Yong Jin

Best Female Entertainer: Joo Hyun Young

Best Screenplay: Kim Min Seok (“Juvenile Justice”)

Best Art Direction: Jung Jae Il (“Squid Game”)

TikTok Popularity Award: Lee Junho (“The Red Sleeve”), Kim Tae Ri (“Twenty Five, Twenty One”)

รางวัลสาขาภาพยนตร์

Grand Prize: Ryu Seung Wan (“Escape from Mogadishu”)

Best Film: “Escape from Mogadishu”

Best Director: Byun Sung Hyun (“King Maker”)

Best New Director: Jo Eun Ji (“Perhaps Love”)

Best Actor: Sol Kyung Gu (“King Maker”)

Best Actress: Lee Hye Young (“In Front of Your Face”)

Best Supporting Actor: Jo Woo Jin (“King Maker”)

Best Supporting Actress: Lee Soo Kyung (“The Miracle”)

Best New Actor: Lee Hong Nae (“Hot Blooded”)

Best New Actress: Lee Yoo Mi (“Young Adult Matters”)

Best Screenplay: Director Jung Ga Young, screenwriter Wang Hye Ji (“Romance Without Love”)

Best Art Direction: Choi Young Hwan (“Escape from Mogadishu”)

ที่มา soompi ภาพจาก soompi